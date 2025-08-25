Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee softens against US dollar

Rupee softens against US dollar

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw sideways movement on Monday. On Friday, rupee fell 27 paise to close at 87.52 against the greenback. Indian shares fell sharply on Friday. INR eased 3 paise to 87.58 per US dollar today, holding around one and half week low. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.83, up 0.23% on the day after a near 1% contraction in the last session. Local market participants also tracked sustained increase in local bond yields. Yield on 6.33 GS 2035 bond approached near 6.60% mark in intraday moves -hitting around six-month high. On the NSE, the USD/INR futures closed at 87.55, up 0.04% on the day amid a good intraday recovery that pushed up the counter from lows around 87.35 mark in early moves.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

