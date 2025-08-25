Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Japan Strengthen Energy Cooperation

India and Japan Strengthen Energy Cooperation

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
India and Japan have been deepening their partnership in the energy sector under the Japan-India Clean Energy Partnership, with a focus on energy security, clean energy transition, and addressing climate change. Both sides have institutionalized this cooperation through the India-Japan Energy Dialogue and sectoral Joint Working Groups (JWGs). A Ministerial-level India-Japan Energy Dialogue was held today (25th August 2025) through Video Conferencing, co-chaired by Shri Manohar Lal, Honble Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, and Mr. Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

