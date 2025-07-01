Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC gains after bagging Rs 1,691-cr new orders in June 2025

NCC gains after bagging Rs 1,691-cr new orders in June 2025

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

NCC added 1.37% to Rs 233.60 after the company announced that it has secured orders totaling Rs 1,690.51 crore in June 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, these orders pertain to the Building Division and have been received from state government agencies and private limited companies. The order book does not include any internal orders.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

NCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 528 cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 528 cr additional orders

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BEL, Can Fin Homes

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BEL, Can Fin Homes

Sensex, Nifty inch up as investors watch US trade talks

Sensex, Nifty inch up as investors watch US trade talks

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Apollo Hospital rallies after board OKs demerger of digital & pharmacy units

Apollo Hospital rallies after board OKs demerger of digital & pharmacy units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon