NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.47% to Rs 330.38 croreNet profit of NCL Industries declined 81.60% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 330.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 390.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales330.38390.86 -15 OPM %10.1510.01 -PBDT31.8436.06 -12 PBT16.8822.54 -25 NP2.5113.64 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content