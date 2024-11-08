Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Clothing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

VIP Clothing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 59.23 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 59.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.2352.35 13 OPM %5.771.30 -PBDT1.76-1.49 LP PBT1.07-2.17 LP NP0.81-2.48 LP

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

