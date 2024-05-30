Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Neelkanth Rockminerals standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Neelkanth Rockminerals declined 5.41% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Neelkanth Rockminerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Neelkanth reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neelkanth standalone net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Lakeview at Neelkanth Heights: A Panoramic Paradise Nearing Possession in One of Thane's Premier Locations

Neelkanth Woods - The one and only of its kind Town Mansions: Mumbai's Sole Santorini-Inspired Estate, Nestled at the Foothill of Yeoor Hills and Thane's Lands end

Popees Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Smiths &amp; Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 169.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon