Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 10.34 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 38.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 41.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 775.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.3410.6541.9846.6913.547.7911.1514.821.370.744.506.720.950.132.814.230.700.082.023.31