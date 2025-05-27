Neelkanth standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 148.54% to Rs 2.56 croreNet profit of Neelkanth rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 148.54% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.561.03 149 4.945.72 -14 OPM %10.5512.62 -3.047.17 - PBDT0.270.14 93 0.120.40 -70 PBT0.230.11 109 0.010.30 -97 NP0.230.11 109 0.010.30 -97
