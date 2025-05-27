Spenta International standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of Spenta International declined 72.92% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 47.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.839.14 8 47.6435.15 36 OPM %6.3112.36 -7.128.36 - PBDT0.490.96 -49 2.472.41 2 PBT0.250.72 -65 1.531.46 5 NP0.130.48 -73 1.211.10 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content