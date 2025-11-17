Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.65% to Rs 35.41 croreNet profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.65% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.4124.48 45 OPM %23.6712.42 -PBDT4.59-0.47 LP PBT1.19-3.41 LP NP0.69-4.18 LP
