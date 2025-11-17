Onesource Industries & Ventures standalone net profit rises 173.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 111.05% to Rs 31.32 croreNet profit of Onesource Industries & Ventures rose 173.08% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 111.05% to Rs 31.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.3214.84 111 OPM %6.074.25 -PBDT1.880.69 172 PBT1.880.69 172 NP1.420.52 173
