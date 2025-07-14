Nelco slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 61% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Nelco tumbled 5.28% to Rs 896.90 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 60.52% to Rs 1.80 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 4.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
However, total income stood rose 1.57% year on year to Rs 75.36 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
Profit before tax tanked 60.70% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2.40 crore during the quarter under review.
Total expenses rose 8.56% YoY to Rs 67.05 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 61.76 crore in Q1 FY25, and purchase of stock-in-trade was at Rs 6.42 crore (up 15.67% YoY) during the quarter.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit tanked 71.91% to Rs 1.16 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 4.13 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income declined 10.93% year on year to Rs 47.55 crore in Q1 FY26.
Nelco provides domestic satellite communication services to close user group networks.
