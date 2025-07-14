Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Neuland Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59191 shares

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 July 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59191 shares. The stock gained 13.57% to Rs.13,970.00. Volumes stood at 74664 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd witnessed volume of 4281.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 381.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.69% to Rs.45.25. Volumes stood at 286.32 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 21.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.27% to Rs.2,394.70. Volumes stood at 17.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 225.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.91% to Rs.224.10. Volumes stood at 13.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 40.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.10% to Rs.1,279.60. Volumes stood at 25.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

