Neogen Chemicals reports major fire incident at Dahej plant

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Neogen Chemicals reported that a major fire incidence took place affecting operations at its plant located at Dahej SEZ on 05 March 2025, at around 12:30 am IST. The cause of fire will be assessed in due course. Due to timely and proactive action by the supervisory staff, the fire was controlled from spreading to other plants in the vicinity and fortunately, there were no casualty and injury to life.

Dahej plant is one of the four plants of Neogen Chemicals. This plant is engaged in the production of organic chemicals. There has been no impact on the plant of Neogen Ionics situated in the vicinity.

 

Production / Operation of the said division is suspended temporarily until the survey by the Insurance Company is conducted. The Company has already intimated the Insurance Company about the incidence and requested them to depute the Surveyor. Insurance Survey is expected to be conducted in due course.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

