NESCO consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 192.01 croreNet profit of NESCO declined 15.71% to Rs 88.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 192.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.43% to Rs 375.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 732.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales192.01188.97 2 732.01678.18 8 OPM %55.5562.06 -59.8062.85 - PBDT125.04147.85 -15 539.09517.15 4 PBT111.82136.01 -18 489.16462.99 6 NP88.61105.12 -16 375.21362.78 3
