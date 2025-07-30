PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.56% to Rs 27.31 croreNet profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declined 49.24% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.56% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.3144.45 -39 OPM %23.2131.88 -PBDT7.4014.13 -48 PBT7.1314.03 -49 NP5.3110.46 -49
