Nestle India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1288.6, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1288.6, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Nestle India Ltd has gained around 6.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1282.1, up 1.93% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 7.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 76.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.