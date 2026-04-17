Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 5.69%, rises for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2090, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 11.6% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2090, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 7.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2094.7, up 5.64% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 17.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 11.6% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 40.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.