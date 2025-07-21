Netripples Software reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Netripples Software remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.210.96 26 OPM %4.135.21 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content