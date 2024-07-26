Business Standard
Magadh Sugar CFO Sudershan Bajaj resigns

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The sugar manufaccturer informed that Sudershan Bajaj, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has resigned from the services on 25 July 2024, due to personal reasons.
Bajaj shall be relieved from the services of the company at close of business hours on 31 July 2024.
Magadh Sugar & Energy is having three sugar mills at New Swadeshi Sugar Mills, Narkatiaganj (District West Champaran, Bihar), Bharat Sugar Mills (District Sidhwalia, Bihar), Hansanpur Sugar Mills, Hasanpur (District Samastipur, Bihar) with a combined crushing capacity of 19,000 TCD. The company is also having one distillery at Narkatiganj with a total capacity of 150 KLPD (B Mollases). The company is also having co-gen facility and can generate 38 MW power.
The scrip decined 4.84% to close at Rs 778.45 on Thursday, 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

