Network People Services Technologies secures order from Maharatna PSU
Network People Services Technologies has received an order from a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking for the development and implementation of a UPI Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) application, wherein the Company will act as the Technology Service Provider (TSP).
The solution will be implemented on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model enabling the company to generate a recurring revenue stream over the contract period.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:17 PM IST