Network Planning Group evaluates seven road projects for their conformity to PM GatiShakti principles

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated in a latest update that 108th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held at Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The meeting was convened to evaluate infrastructure projects. The meeting focused on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP). The NPG evaluated seven road projects for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and Whole of Government approach.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

