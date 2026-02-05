Hexaware Tech drops on softer Q4CY25 performance

Hexaware Technologies slumped 7.40% to Rs 639.20 after the company reported weaker profitability for the quarter, impacted by labour code-related costs.

On a consolidated basis, reported profit declined 9.1% YoY to Rs 291.6 crore in Q4CY25, compared with Rs 320.7 crore in Q4CY24. On a sequential basis, reported profit fell 21.2% QoQ from Rs 369.9 crore in Q3CY25.

The quarter was impacted by an expense of Rs 111.1 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes, which weighed on reported profitability.

Revenue in rupee terms rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 3,478.2 crore in Q4CY25, compared with Rs 3,154.4 crore in Q4CY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was marginally lower by 0.2% from Rs 3,483.6 crore in Q3CY25. Revenue in dollar terms stood at $389 million, down 1.5% QoQ and up 4.5% YoY. Constant currency revenue declined 1.4% QoQ and rose 3.5% YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 325.5 crore in Q4CY25, down 34.5% vs Q3CY25 and down 21.9% vs Q4CY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 591.5 crore in Q4CY25, down 3.3% vs Q3CY25 and up 15.1% vs Q4CY24. EBITDA margin stood at 17.0% in Q4CY25, compared with 17.6% in Q3CY25 and 16.3% in Q4CY24.

Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 2,040.3 crore in Q4CY25, up 12.1% YoY and 2.9% QoQ. Other expenses rose 25.5% YoY and 17.9% QoQ to Rs 1,060 crore. Finance costs increased 50.7% YoY to Rs 31.2 crore. Depreciation and amortisation rose sharply to Rs 123.7 crore, up 62.1% YoY.

During the quarter, the company added one customer in the $100 million-plus revenue category and one customer in the $50 million-plus category, taking the $50 million-plus customer count to four in CY25 from three in CY24. The top 10 customers accounted for 36.4% of revenue in CY25.

Closing headcount stood at 33,844, with a net addition of 1,535 employees since Q4CY24. Voluntary attrition for IT was at 11.0%, while utilisation for IT stood at 80.8% in Q4CY25.

Days sales outstanding including billed and unbilled stood at 67 days, with billed DSO at 38 days. Adjusted cash conversion for CY25 was reported at 75.8%. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $237 million as of 31 December 2025.

The management stated that the company is focusing on speed and agility, with a strategy to launch one AI-enabled service every month, while noting that CY25 was a challenging year for the industry but deal wins improved in the latter part of the year.

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company. It serves a diverse range of customers, including 30+ Fortune 500 organizations.

