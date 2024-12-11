Business Standard
Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service Officer of 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre, took over charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India effective December 11, 2024. Immediately prior to this appointment, he was Secretary, Department of Revenue (DOR) in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, before which he held the post of Secretary in Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Malhotra has vast and diverse experience across various key sectors including power, finance and taxation, information technology, etc. and has held key positions both at the State and the Central Government, apart from having a stint with a United Nations agency. He was also Chairman and Managing Director of Rural Electrification Corporation Limited. He had served on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India as a Government Nominee Director from February 16, 2022 to November 14, 2022.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

