New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 8.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 8547.37 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of New India Assurance Company declined 8.04% to Rs 239.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 8547.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7971.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8547.377971.443.154.30272.09317.80272.09317.80239.31260.23