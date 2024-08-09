Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 6.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 974.06 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 6.04% to Rs 79.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 974.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 941.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales974.06941.77 3 OPM %12.7413.08 -PBDT125.50119.97 5 PBT98.9496.17 3 NP79.7275.18 6
