Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 61.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 23997.81 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India declined 61.51% to Rs 81.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 212.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 23997.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24359.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23997.8124359.10 -1 OPM %9.256.77 -PBDT1812.161563.35 16 PBT409.85288.17 42 NP81.78212.48 -62
