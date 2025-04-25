Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 65.94 croreNet profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 15.56% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 65.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.23% to Rs 28.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 232.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.9466.14 0 232.66228.50 2 OPM %25.1728.15 -21.9822.49 - PBDT17.7718.58 -4 54.3851.28 6 PBT14.3815.75 -9 40.8839.83 3 NP9.1210.80 -16 28.7529.71 -3
