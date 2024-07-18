Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 314.72 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 57.52% to Rs 47.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 314.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.314.72251.6715.1512.7669.2343.4361.4936.6147.5730.20