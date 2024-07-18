Business Standard
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 314.72 crore
Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 57.52% to Rs 47.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 314.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales314.72251.67 25 OPM %15.1512.76 -PBDT69.2343.43 59 PBT61.4936.61 68 NP47.5730.20 58
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

