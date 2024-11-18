Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5.09%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5.09%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has lost 6.98% over last one month compared to 1.55% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.42% drop in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd fell 5.09% today to trade at Rs 1171.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.82% to quote at 41735.51. The index is down 1.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd decreased 3.02% and Infosys Ltd lost 1.98% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 27.17 % over last one year compared to the 18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has lost 6.98% over last one month compared to 1.55% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.42% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2250 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19070 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1547.2 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 584.5 on 15 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Foxconn

Foxconn tells India recruiters to remove marital status in iPhone job ads

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 500 pts to 77,050; Nifty at 23,350; IT, Media, PSB, Oil drag

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

gold loan

Muthoot Finance gains 7% as Q2 profit increases 21%, revenue up 37%

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge seeks justice, slams PM Modi after NPP withdraws support from BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon