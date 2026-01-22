Nexome Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.82% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net loss of Nexome Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 84.82% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.127.38-98.21-4.47-0.640.51-1.280.35-1.000.25

