India's power transmission network crosses 5 Lakh circuit km of transmission lines

India's national power transmission network has achieved a critical milestone, crossing over 5 lakh circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines (220 kV and above) along with 1,407 GVA of transformation capacity (220 kV and above). The world's largest synchronous national grid achieved this feat on 14th January 2026, with the commissioning of 628 ckm Transmission Line of 765 kV from Bhadla II to Sikar II substation for evacuation of RE power from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone. With commissioning of this transmission line additional 1100 MW of power can be evacuated from RE zone of Bhadla, Ramgarh & Fatehgarh Solar Power Complex.

Since April 2014, the country's transmission network has grown by 71.6% with the addition of 2.09lakh ckm of transmission lines (220 kV and above), boosting transformation capacity (220 kV and above) by 876 GVA. The inter-regional power transfer capacity, which now stands at 1,20,340 MW, has enabled seamless transfer of electricity across regions, successfully realizing the vision of "One Nation - One Grid - One Frequency." The addition to the transmission capacity will help to evacuate the increasing non-fossil power generation which is targeted at 500 GW by 2030.

