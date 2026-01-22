Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.200.74 62 OPM %92.5060.81 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.280 0 NP0.280 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST