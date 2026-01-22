Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.200.74 62 OPM %92.5060.81 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.280 0 NP0.280 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 2.72 times

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 2.72 times

India's power transmission network crosses 5 Lakh circuit km of transmission lines

India's power transmission network crosses 5 Lakh circuit km of transmission lines

INR recovers marginally from all-time low levels

INR recovers marginally from all-time low levels

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2025 quarter

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Indices snap three-session slide on global risk-on mood

Indices snap three-session slide on global risk-on mood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026