Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 51.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.87% to Rs 5431.24 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 51.79% to Rs 205.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 426.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.87% to Rs 5431.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5478.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5431.245478.7343.1340.12290.38645.35290.38645.35205.59426.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News