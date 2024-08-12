NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 295.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.18% to Rs 67.34 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 295.12% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.18% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.67.3442.043.492.522.210.881.800.581.620.41