NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 295.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.18% to Rs 67.34 croreNet profit of NHC Foods rose 295.12% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.18% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales67.3442.04 60 OPM %3.492.52 -PBDT2.210.88 151 PBT1.800.58 210 NP1.620.41 295
