NHPC Ltd spurts 0.07%, up for five straight sessions

NHPC Ltd spurts 0.07%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.46, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 1.64% gain in the Nifty Energy.

NHPC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.46, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. NHPC Ltd has dropped around 1.91% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 80.28, up 0.8% on the day. NHPC Ltd is up 5.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 1.64% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

