Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE consolidated net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2025 quarter

NIBE consolidated net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Sales decline 26.01% to Rs 112.59 crore

Net profit of NIBE declined 29.97% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.01% to Rs 112.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.61% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 507.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 281.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales112.59152.17 -26 507.32281.84 80 OPM %17.0112.63 -11.7712.64 - PBDT18.6218.02 3 57.0432.26 77 PBT14.6715.01 -2 39.6025.98 52 NP7.6410.91 -30 26.7319.01 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 94.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 94.06% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 62.96% in the March 2025 quarter

HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 62.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon