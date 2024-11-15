Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 13.77 croreNet profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 14.29% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.7716.69 -17 OPM %20.3328.16 -PBDT5.296.97 -24 PBT4.696.35 -26 NP5.444.76 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content