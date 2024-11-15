Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.07% to Rs 5.77 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 7.55% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.07% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.777.13 -19 OPM %60.6648.81 -PBDT1.721.72 0 PBT0.820.76 8 NP0.570.53 8
