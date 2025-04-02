Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

IndusInd Bank, Kalyan Jewellers India and Zomato were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,435, a premium of 102.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,165.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 166.65 points or 0.72% to 23,332.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.43% to 13.72.

IndusInd Bank, Kalyan Jewellers India and Zomato were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

