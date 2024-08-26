Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,045, a premium of 34.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,010.60 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 187.45 points or 0.76% to 25,010.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.78% to 13.80.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

