Aarti Drugs hit 52-week high as board OKs Rs 60-cr share buyback

Aarti Drugs surged 7.57% to Rs 606.35 after the pharma company announced that its board has approved share buyback of up to Rs 59.85 crore at a price of Rs 900 per equity share.

The buyback price fixed at Rs 900 per equity share, representing a 59.66% premium to Fridays closing price of Rs 563.70 on the BSE.

The pharmaceutical company will buyback up to 6, 65,000 fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 0.72% of the total paid-up equity shares of the firm.

The buyback offer size represents 5.16% and 4.74% of the fully paid- up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the audited standalone and consolidated balance sheet of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.