Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs hit 52-week high as board OKs Rs 60-cr share buyback

Aarti Drugs hit 52-week high as board OKs Rs 60-cr share buyback

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Aarti Drugs surged 7.57% to Rs 606.35 after the pharma company announced that its board has approved share buyback of up to Rs 59.85 crore at a price of Rs 900 per equity share.
The buyback price fixed at Rs 900 per equity share, representing a 59.66% premium to Fridays closing price of Rs 563.70 on the BSE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The pharmaceutical company will buyback up to 6, 65,000 fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 0.72% of the total paid-up equity shares of the firm.
The buyback offer size represents 5.16% and 4.74% of the fully paid- up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the audited standalone and consolidated balance sheet of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.
The company has fixed 5 September 2024 as the record date for the proposed buyback. The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the buyback regulations, said the firm.
Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.

More From This Section

Second India-Singapore ministerial roundtable kicks off in Singapore

Second India-Singapore ministerial roundtable kicks off in Singapore

BJP Central Election Committee meets to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections

BJP Central Election Committee meets to finalize candidates for upcoming assembly elections

Euro net long speculative positions soar to highest in two and half months

Euro net long speculative positions soar to highest in two and half months

US dollar index net speculative longs fall from six month high

US dollar index net speculative longs fall from six month high

Digital Public Infrastructure instrumental in promoting financial inclusion says RBI governor

Digital Public Infrastructure instrumental in promoting financial inclusion says RBI governor

The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.5% to Rs 33.24 crore on 16% slide in net sales to Rs 555.34 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 632.10 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: No organisation has applied to hold protest near Nabanna, say police

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch onboarding delays

Premiumdata centre

Meity plans to deploy data experts for streamlining internal govt data use

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE news: Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest do not reflect party's stand, says BJP

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon