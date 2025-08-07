Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.27% to 11.69The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,715, a premium of 118.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,596.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 21.95 points or 0.09% to 24,596.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.27% to 11.69.
ETERNAL, Infosys and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content