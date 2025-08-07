Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 2.27% to 11.69

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,715, a premium of 118.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,596.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 21.95 points or 0.09% to 24,596.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.27% to 11.69.

ETERNAL, Infosys and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 24,550; media shares in demand

Nifty ends above 24,550; media shares in demand

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Japanese markets gain on easing tariff concerns

Japanese markets gain on easing tariff concerns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon