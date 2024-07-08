FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 103.03 points or 0.49% at 21029.81 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, GRM Overseas Ltd (up 4.78%), Marico Ltd (up 4.52%),Doms Industries Ltd (up 4.13%),Linc Ltd (up 3.01%),Dabur India Ltd (up 2.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 2.53%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 2.33%), G M Breweries Ltd (up 1.98%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 1.81%), and United Breweries Ltd (up 1.64%).

On the other hand, Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 3.12%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 3.11%), and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 2.11%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 82.71 or 0.15% at 54236.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.24 points or 0.09% at 16237.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.4 points or 0.21% at 24273.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 183.98 points or 0.23% at 79812.62.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 1704 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

