Record date is 16 July 2024

Nestle India has fixed 16 July 2024 as record date for payment of interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for FY 2024-25. The dividend will be paid along-with the final dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31 March 2024, on and from 06 August 2024.