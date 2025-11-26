Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech emerges L1 bidder for BPCL's CGD projects in Odisha

Desco Infratech emerges L1 bidder for BPCL's CGD projects in Odisha

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Desco Infratech announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) and successful bidder for Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) and associated works, including DMA-related activities, for BPCL's city gas distribution (CGD) projects in Odisha.

The projects span four geographical areas awarded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company said the win marks a key strategic expansion as it enters a new market in eastern India, strengthening its presence and widening its operational footprint.

The aggregate value of the tenders is estimated at a minimum of Rs 7 crore.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24. The counter shed 0.07% to Rs 205 on the BSE.

 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. The company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The counter rallied 3.63% to Rs 367.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

