Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Vedanta, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,910, a premium of 91.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,818.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 41.55 points or 0.16% to 25,818.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.23% to 9.84.

Vedanta, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Indian Overseas Bank ends sharply lower after Govt launches OFS for upto 3% stake

Indices extend losses for the 3rd day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

NTPC Green adds commercial capacity of 37.925 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

SEBI circular mandates periodic disclosure requirements for Securitised Debt Instruments

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

