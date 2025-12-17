Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

V.L. Infraprojects JV bags Rs 42-cr order from GWSSB

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

V.L. Infraprojects said that its joint venture (JV) with H.M. Electro Mech has received an order from Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the supply of D.I/PVC pipelines across various villages.

Under the JV structure, VL Infraprojects holds 80% while H.M. Electro Mech, Ahmedabad holds the remaining 20%.

The scope of work includes providing, supplying, lowering, laying and jointing D.I./PVC pipelines as rising and gravity mains, along with the design and construction of a water treatment plant (WTP). The project also involves constructing RCC elevated service reservoirs (ESRs) and underground sumps, pump houses, staff quarters, compound walls, village-level sumps, ESRs and pump rooms, including connecting pipelines, pumping machinery and electrification works.

 

The order is valued at 42.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

V L Infraprojects is engaged in the business of construction, laying and commissioning contracts in various infrastructure projects like irrigation & water supply etc.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 15.95% to Rs 40.20 crore despite of 8.55% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 628.33 crore in 1H FY26 over 1 H FY25.

The counter rallied 7.65% to settle at Rs 27.45 on the NSE.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

