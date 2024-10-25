Nifty fails to hold 24,250 mark; metal shares slide for 5th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 438.02 points or 0.55% to 79,627.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 174.95 points or 0.72% to 24,224.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.75%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 696 shares rose and 2,841 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged.
Result today:
Bandhan Bank (down 4.59%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.51%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.17%), Bharat Petroleum (down 2.21%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (down 1.29%), Coal India (down 2.13%), CreditAccess Grameen (down 2%), DLF (down 2.76%), Eris Lifesciences (down 0.89%), Hindustan Petroleum (down 2.94%), ICRA (down 2.53%), IDBI Bank (down 3.13%), InterGlobe Aviation (down 2.03%), Inox Green Energy Services (down 3.78%), Inox Wind (down 2.70%), Inox Wind Energy (down 3.18%), JM Financial (down 0.95%), JSW Holdings (down 3.82%), JSW Steel (down 1.06%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 2.83%), MOIL (down 2.26%), NIIT (down 3.17%), NLC India (down 2.77%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 2.48%) and Shriram Finance (down 2.85%) will declare their result later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 2.45% to 9,046.40. The index dropped 7.25% in five consecutive trading sessions.
National Aluminium Company (down 5.90%), Hindustan Zinc (down 4.54%), Steel Authority of India (down 3.99%), Hindustan Copper (down 3.77%), Vedanta (down 3.03%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 2.61%), Jindal Stainless (down 2.61%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.49%), Tata Steel (down 2.34%) and Welspun Corp (down 2.19%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IndusInd Bank tumbled 17.34% after the bank reported 39.24% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 2,181.47 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, total income increased 9.91% year on year (YoY) to Rs 14,870.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.
Mahanagar Gas slipped 3.07% after the company reported 16.5% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 282.8 crore despite a 9% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,711.62 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
