Nifty February futures trade at premium

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 156.35 points or 0.72% to 21,853.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.67% to 14.70.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,959, a premium of 105.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,853.80 in the cash market.